Motorcyclist dies in wreck at Palestine mall

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2024 at 4:28 am

PALESTINE — An Elkhart motorcyclist has died after a two vehicle wreck on Tuesday in front of the Palestine Mall, the Palestine Police Department said. According to our news partner KETK, at around 12:41 p.m., officers and the Palestine Fire Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Crockett Road due to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Palestine PD said when officials arrived at the scene, both vehicles were blocking the road and the motorcyclist was unresponsive. Officials said McShan was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the wreck indicated that a silver Ford Explorer pulled out of the Palestine Mall onto Crockett Road. The motorcyclist, Gary McShan, 59 of Elkhart, was reportedly driving south on Crockett Road. The Ford Explorer reportedly pulled out in front of McShan causing him to hit the driver’s side of the Explorer.

An inquest is being performed by Anderson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tammy Lightfoot.

