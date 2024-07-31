Troup, Smith County agree on road improvements

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2024 at 4:38 pm

TROUP – Smith County road crews were out on Wednesday improving several City of Troup roads, which also falls in Cherokee County, as part of a interlocal agreement. According to our news partner KETK, the road improvements are being funded by the Troup Community Development Corporation, using a half-cent sales tax. The Troup City Council and county commissioners approved the funding.

Smith County Road and Bridge crews worked on paving North Georgia Street from East Duval to East McKay streets and North Carolina Street from East Duval to East Bryant streets. They will work on roads that are used a lot by business and school traffic.

A release also said crews will also work on East McKay Street to the Union Pacific Railroad crossing and Pascal Street from Front to Alabama streets at a later date

