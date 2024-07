Lake Palestine drowning reported

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2024 at 4:35 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – Authorities report a man drowned Tuesday night on Lake Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said they were called around 8 p.m. to assist Game Wardens on a report of a missing person in the Coffee City area. The man’s body was later recovered and he was identified as Harley Crouch.

