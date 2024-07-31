Brookshire’s breaks ground on FRESH location in Longview

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2024 at 12:45 pm

LONGVIEW — Brookshire’s Grocery Company held an event for the groundbreaking of their upcoming FRESH location in Longview on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the new FRESH will be located at the corner of US Highway 259 and North Fourth Street and is expected to be finished by the summer of 2025.

This location will be the third FRESH by Brookshire’s, joining one in Tyler and one in Fate. FRESH isn’t just a grocery store, like its sister locations this store will also include dining options, a playground and a patio with an outdoor entertainment space.

“We’re very excited, this is kind of a dream come true. We’ve got a lot of Longview folks shopping in our Tyler store and heard that we needed to put a FRESH here and so its taken us a little while but we think this is gonna be the best FRESH store that we’ve ever put together,” CEO Brad Brookshire said.

