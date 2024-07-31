Cowboys activate cornerback Trevon Diggs off PUP list

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have activated cornerback Trevon Diggs off the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, the latest step in his return from a torn ACL.

Diggs sustained the injury in practice in September 2023, depriving the Cowboys of their top defensive back for all but two games last season. He has 18 interceptions in 47 games, including a league-leading 11 picks in 2021, after being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Alabama.

In Diggs’ absence, DaRon Bland broke out with nine interceptions last season, giving new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer one of the top cornerback tandems in the NFL to work with.

“Our secondary, we all can make plays, so having (Diggs) back on the field will be very fun,” Bland said last week.

Coach Mike McCarthy has said the team would be cautious with how it brings Diggs along in training camp.

