ByRICH CIMINI

July 30, 2024, 2:09 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers’ first postsurgery game action might not be until Sept. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, when the New York Jets open the season on “Monday Night Football.”

The star quarterback, who ruptured his left Achilles last Sept. 11, is unlikely to play in the preseason, coach Robert Saleh indicated Tuesday.

Saleh said it hasn’t been discussed internally, but his “instinct” is telling him to keep Rodgers on the sideline for all three games. But he added, “… I want to leave it open. That third game [Aug. 24 against the New York Giants] is the one where we’re deciding. He definitely won’t play the first two.”

Ultimately, it probably will be Rodgers’ call.

After weeks of speculation last summer, Rodgers wound up playing two series against the Giants in the finale — his first preseason action since 2018. He decided there was value in playing, considering he was new to the team, and it was a new offensive system.

The circumstances are different this time. This is the Jets’ second year in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system, so there’s more of a comfort level. The biggest factor, though, is Rodgers’ health. The Jets, perhaps haunted by last year’s Achilles debacle, don’t want to take any unnecessary risks with their franchise quarterback.

Rodgers, fully healthy, has taken every first-team snap in the first six practices of training camp. Between the regular practices and upcoming joint sessions with the Washington Commanders (Aug. 8) and Giants (Aug. 21), the feeling is that he will have plenty of opportunities to get ready for the regular season.

The four-time MVP hasn’t displayed any ill effects from his Achilles injury, although the past two practices — the first two in pads — were spotty. Rodgers was visibly frustrated throughout a sloppy Monday practice, and things didn’t improve by much on Tuesday.

Unofficially, Rodgers completed only 10 of 21 passes in team drills, including four throwaways under pressure, one drop and one miscommunication with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Afterward, Rodgers and Wilson engaged in an intense discussion on the sideline for the second time in four days. Center Joe Tippmann also had another shaky day with his shotgun snaps.

“Inconsistent,” Hackett said before practice, speaking of the offense in general. “I think there’s been some good, some bad, some things that we have to work through.

“[It’s] just everything — guys working together,” he added. “Some guys that are brand new [are] getting used to some of Aaron’s cadences, [ Tyrod Taylor’s] cadences. There are a lot of new players here, so they’re just kind of still working their way into it.”

One benefit to playing in the preseason would be building chemistry with the offensive line. The starting five still hasn’t practiced together, with right tackle Morgan Moses still recovering from offseason pectoral surgery. He’s expected to return in a couple of days.

A year ago, Rodgers didn’t get any work — practice or game — with his starting line. In the season opener, left tackle Duane Brown, in his first game action, surrendered the sack that ended Rodgers’ season.

