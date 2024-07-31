Padres bolster bullpen, acquire Marlins closer Tanner Scott

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2024 at 6:10 am

ByALDEN GONZALEZ

July 30, 2024, 6:39 PM

The San Diego Padres, prone to make shocking moves at this time of year, acquired arguably the best reliever available in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, plucking left-handed closer Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

In exchange for Scott, a free agent at season’s end, the Padres parted with a package of four prospects headlined by starting pitcher Robby Snelling, the 59th-ranked prospect in baseball by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel at the start of the season. Starter Adam Mazur, and infielders Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears also went to the Marlins. The Padres also received right-hander Bryan Hoeing in the deal.

Scott, of course, was the real prize. The 30-year-old left-hander made his first All-Star team this year and has posted a 1.18 ERA with 18 saves in 44 appearances for the last-place Marlins, striking out 53 batters and issuing 27 walks in 45 2/3 innings. Scott slots into the back end of what has become a dominant Padres bullpen, alongside Robert Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and the recently acquired Jason Adam.

Given the Adams acquisition, the thought throughout the industry was that the Padres would pivot to a starting pitcher. The Padres don’t know when they’ll get back Yu Darvish, who is on the restricted list, and also without Joe Musgrove, who is on the injured list with an elbow injury for the second time this season. The Padres could still pivot to a starter before 3 p.m. PT deadline.

Snelling, the 39th overall pick in 2022, is a 20-year-old left-hander with lots of upside but one who has also struggled in Double-A this season, with a 6.01 ERA in 73 1/3 innings. Mazur, 23, struggled through eight starts in the majors this season but has put up a 1.95 ERA in six starts at the team’s Double-A affiliate. Beshears, a sixth-round pick in 2023, has slashed .261/.373/.377 in 85 games at both Class A levels this year, while Pauley, a 13th round pick in 2022, cracked the major league roster this year, going 4-for-32.

