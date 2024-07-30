Rangers schedule East Texas Trophy Tour dates

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2024 at 6:20 pm

TYLER— East Texans wanting to get an up close look at the Texas Ranger’s Commissioner’s trophy from their World Series win last year, can now do so during the Trophy Tour. According to our news partner KETK, the trophy will be on display in over 40 locations around Texas, including a dozen in East Texas where fans can get a picture with the trophy.

Here are the locations in East Texas from Aug. 22 through Aug. 27.

Aug. 22 in Sulphur Springs: Sulphur Springs City Hall from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 23 in Mt Vernon: Golden Chick on 405 I-30from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 in Mt Pleasant: Civic Center on 1800 N Jefferson from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 23 in Pittsburg: Golden Chick on 308 S Greer Blvd from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Aug. 24 in Wake Village: Golden Chick on 4413 W 7th St from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 in Texarkana: Texarkana Police Department from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 24 in Atlanta: 903 Baseball and Softball Academy from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 25 in Marshall: Golden Chick on 1517 E End Blvd S from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 26 in Longview: Golden Chick on McCann Road from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 in Henderson: Kroger on US 79 S at 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 26 in Tyler: Golden Chick on Loop 323 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 27 in Mineola: Golden Chick at 230 NW Loop 564 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, you can visit the MLB website.

