Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of ‘El Chapo,’ pleads not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2024 at 4:07 pm

Jason Marz/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of infamous Mexican drug lord "El Chapo," pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges during his first court appearance since his high-profile arrest last week.

Guzman Lopez, 38, appeared in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday in an orange jumpsuit before Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman for charges in an indictment brought by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

He could face the death penalty if convicted, his lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, confirmed to reporters following the court appearance.

His next court date has been set for Sept. 30. Lichtman said there is "massive amounts of discovery" to go through over the next few weeks.

Guzman Lopez was one of two top leaders of the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel taken into custody by U.S. authorities last week to face charges for their roles in leading the group's vast drug trafficking enterprise, the Department of Justice said. The operation had been planned for several months, a Homeland Security Investigations official told ABC News.

Guzman Lopez and Sinaloa cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada were placed under arrest in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The two are accused of overseeing the trafficking of tens of thousands of pounds of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S.

Zambada's attorney, Frank Perez, claimed that Guzman Lopez "forcibly kidnapped" his client.

"My client neither surrendered nor negotiated any terms with the U.S. government. Joaquin Guzman Lopez forcibly kidnapped my client," Perez said in a statement on Sunday. "He was ambushed, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed by six men in military uniforms and Joaquin. His legs were tied, and a black bag was placed over his head. He was then thrown into the back of a pickup truck and taken to a landing strip. There, he was forced onto a plane, his legs tied to the seat by Joaquin, and brought to the U.S. against his will. The only people on the plane were the pilot, Joaquin and my client."

Lichtman told reporters there is no agreement between the defendant and the U.S. government.

"I know that there's been a massive amount of rumors and things printed in the press," Lichtman said. "I don't know what's real. I don't know what's not real. But it shouldn't really surprise anybody that there's a story that seems to be changing every few minutes."

Zambada made his initial appearance Friday morning in El Paso federal court before Judge Anne Berton, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to the 12 charges in his 2012 indictment in the Western District of Texas and was ordered detained pending his next hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, according to court records.

Zambada faces multiple federal indictments in jurisdictions across the U.S. for his alleged role in the cartel and has been on the run from U.S. and Mexican law enforcement for years. His fellow co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, was extradited to the U.S. in 2017, convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.

Guzman Lopez's brother, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, was charged last year with two dozen others as part of a crackdown targeting a global drug trafficking network run through the Sinaloa cartel. According to the charges, the cartel used precursor chemicals shipped from China to fuel the fentanyl crisis plaguing the U.S.

Lichtman currently represents Ovidio Guzman Lopez as well. The court discussed the conflict Tuesday, with Lichtman saying that both brothers are fine with him representing them. The government said they are OK with it as well.

Lichtman has also represented El Chapo and his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, in federal cases.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back