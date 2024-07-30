Longview man arrested after stolen ATVs recovered

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2024 at 3:30 pm

RUSK COUNTY — A man has been arrested in Rusk County after officials recovered three reported stolen ATVs, according to our news partners at KETK. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on July 23, a search warrant was served on Rusk County Road 2161 where deputies recovered three stolen ATVs worth around $93,700 that had been concealed behind an outbuilding on gated property. Willie Calvin Stoker II, 41 of Longview, the owner of the property, was also found in possession of a prohibited weapon, a short barrel firearm.

The stolen ATVs were identified as:

2024 Polaris Ranger Northstar reported stolen from Tatum in July and valued at $39,000.

2024 Polaris Razor reported stolen from Henderson in June and valued at $35,900.

2016 Kubota RTV reported stolen from Henderson in June 2022 and valued at $18,800.

Stoker was arrested and taken to the Rusk County Jail held on a $53,500 and charged with three counts of felony theft and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

