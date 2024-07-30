Authorities catch Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender

July 30, 2024

POLK COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on the Top 10 Wanted Sex Offender List on July 18. The sheriff’s office said in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Spencer Alexander Smith, 32 of Livingston, was arrested after an extensive search across the Polk County area. Smith was a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive.

“The operation involved hours of diligent searching and coordination between local and state law enforcement agencies. Their tireless efforts culminated in taking this wanted fugitive into custody without incident,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith will reportedly face charges on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was taken to the Polk County Jail and held on bonds totaling $1 million.

