Officials reveal identity of man in I-20 chase

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2024 at 3:30 pm

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identify of one the people involved in a Monday chase on I-20 that ended after shots were fired at East Texas law enforcement, according to our news partners at KETK. Bykearean Javar Green, 26 of Dallas, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in connection to the chase. Green is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Smith County Jail. The sheriff’s office said three people were in the car, including Green and a minor.

Officials said the sheriff’s office picked up the chase from Harrison County at around 9 a.m. after the car was reportedly stolen from Mississippi. Shots were reportedly fired from the car at law enforcement during the chase in Lindale.

“Shots were fired from inside the vehicle through the back glass, shortly after that is when a deputy constable returned fire,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

The pursuit ended near the Van Zandt County line after the car rolled over and crashed into a telephone pole.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released as it becomes available.

