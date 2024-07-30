Israel targets senior Hezbollah commander in strike on Beirut, IDF says

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2024 at 12:36 pm

KeithBinns/Getty Images

(BEIRUT, Lebanon) -- has launched a strike on Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, on Tuesday targeting a senior Hezbollah commander as tensions along Israel's northern border continue to escalate.

"The IDF targeted in Beirut the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and killed many Israeli civilians," the Israel Defense Forces told ABC News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

