UT Tyler names first-ever ‘Jonas Scholar’ for school of nursing

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2024 at 11:45 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced that one of their students was selected as the university’s first-ever Jonas Scholar. According to our news partner KETK, Ryan Schalles, a PhD student at UTT’s School of Nursing, has been selected by Jonas Nursing and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) to be the school’s first-ever Jonas Scholar.

“Being named a Jonas Scholar is a remarkable achievement for Ryan Schalles and a significant milestone for the UT Tyler School of Nursing,” Dr. Barbara K. Haas, School of Nursing dean, said. “We are immensely proud of him and grateful to Dr. Barbara McAlister for supporting Ryan. Her dedication to mentoring and guiding our students is invaluable and reflects the commitment typical of the UT Tyler School of Nursing faculty.”

According to the university, Jonas Nursing and the AACN select 63 doctoral nursing students in the U.S. and select them based on “their passion for teaching, academic achievement and research excellence.”

The students that are named Jonas Scholars receive financial support, mentorship and “curriculum designed to educate them to become successful future faculty members.”

“I am deeply honored to be selected as a Jonas Scholar,” said Schalles. “This recognition not only affirms my commitment to advancing veteran health but also provides a tremendous opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the future of the nursing profession and health care. I am grateful for the support and guidance from the faculty at UT Tyler and excited to represent our university on a national stage.”

