Azerbaijan’s Hidayat Heydarov wins men’s under 73kg judo gold

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2024 at 5:19 am

ByREUTERS

July 29, 2024, 4:39 PM

PARIS — Hidayat Heydarov of Azerbaijan won the gold medal in the men’s under 73kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Joan-Benjamin Gaba of France took the silver, while Adil Osmanov of Moldova and Soichi Hashimoto of Japan earlier won bronze medals.

