Tyler Salvation Army store reopens after June fire

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2024 at 4:41 pm

TYLER – The Salvation Army of Tyler Family Store has reopened its doors after a fire caused the store to temporarily close last month. According to our news partner KETK, the North Broadway store is open to shoppers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Store officials said the June 14 fire caused around $100,000 worth of losses. The Tyler Fire Department said, a cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Go Back