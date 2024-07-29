Today is Monday July 29, 2024
Tyler Salvation Army store reopens after June fire

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2024 at 4:41 pm
Tyler Salvation Army store reopens after June fireTYLER – The Salvation Army of Tyler Family Store has reopened its doors after a fire caused the store to temporarily close last month. According to our news partner KETK, the North Broadway store is open to shoppers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Store officials said the June 14 fire caused around $100,000 worth of losses. The Tyler Fire Department said, a cause of the fire has yet to be determined.



