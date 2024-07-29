Three-vehicle wreck on I-20 near Smith and Van Zandt County backs traffic up

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2024 at 4:20 pm

Traffic Alert: A three-vehicle wreck involving two 18-wheelers and one dump truck is causing traffic delays near the Smith County and Van Zandt County line. — According to our news partner KETK, DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton said at around 12:30 p.m., a dump truck had made a full stop on I-20 west near mile marker 546 due to traffic from a previous wreck.

An 18-wheeler carrying chicken waste and byproducts attempted to slow down and make a stop but crashed into the dump truck and hit the guard rail. Another 18-wheeler attempted to stop, but reportedly failed due to the chicken waste and grease and crashed into the dump truck. Hazmat crews are at the scene cleaning up the chicken waste. Traffic is being rerouted to a weigh station. Albritton said no injuries have been reported at this time. Officials do not know when roads will be cleared and urge drivers to use caution.

