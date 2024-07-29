Tyler PD cites person with a misdemeanor for fatal pedestrian crash

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2024 at 3:49 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department said one person has been cited in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash in Tyler on July 9. According to our news partner KETK, the unnamed person was cited with failure to yield the right of way, a Class C misdemeanor, in connection to the death of Sandra Abrego . Tyler PD did not release the identity of the person cited and did not comment if any additional charges would be added.

