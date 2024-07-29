Pursuit ends in rollover crash after shots fired

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2024 at 11:38 am

SMITH COUNTY – A pursuit ended in Smith County Monday morning after officials said that a car rolled over on I-20 according to our news partners at KETK. According to officials in Smith County, the sheriff’s office picked up the chase from Harrison County around 9 a.m. after the car involved was reportedly stolen from Mississippi. It was reported during the chase that shots were fired from the car at law enforcement and left I-10 onto Jim Hogg Road before getting on 69 and back onto I-20 heading west with more agencies joining the chase. Near the Van Zandt County line, the pursuit ended after the car rolled over. Law enforcement at the scene rendered first aid, and two passengers were detained while the driver was taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

