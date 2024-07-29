Today is Monday July 29, 2024
ktbb logo


Pursuit ends in rollover crash after shots fired

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2024 at 11:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SMITH COUNTY – Pursuit ends in rollover crash after shots firedA pursuit ended in Smith County Monday morning after officials said that a car rolled over on I-20 according to our news partners at KETK. According to officials in Smith County, the sheriff’s office picked up the chase from Harrison County around 9 a.m. after the car involved was reportedly stolen from Mississippi. It was reported during the chase that shots were fired from the car at law enforcement and left I-10 onto Jim Hogg Road before getting on 69 and back onto I-20 heading west with more agencies joining the chase. Near the Van Zandt County line, the pursuit ended after the car rolled over. Law enforcement at the scene rendered first aid, and two passengers were detained while the driver was taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC