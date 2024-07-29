At least 8 stabbed in ‘major’ incident in United Kingdom, police and emergency officials say

(LONDON) -- At least eight people were transported to hospitals with stab wounds following a "major" incident in the United Kingdom, police and emergency officials said Monday.

Officers responded just before noon local time to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street in Southport, a seaside town about 20 miles north of Liverpool, according to Merseyside Police.

"Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station," the department said in a statement.

The eight injured people were transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital, the North West Ambulance Service said on social media. The patients' conditions and ages were not immediately released.

Thirteen ambulances had been dispatched to the scene, along with a Hazardous Area Response Team, an Air Ambulance and and Merit Doctors, emergency officials said.

Officials at Alder Hey said they were "working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our Emergency Department is currently extremely busy." The hospital said it had declared Monday's stabbing a "major incident."

"We ask parents to only bring their children to the Emergency Department if it is urgent," the hospital said in a statement.

The town of Southport sits in the county of Merseyside, in the the U.K.'s northwest.

