Israel-Gaza live updates: Israel strikes ‘deep inside’ Lebanon after deadly attack

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2024 at 5:43 am

(NEW YORK) -- As the Israel-Hamas war continues, efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization are ongoing, and Israeli forces have launched an assault in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Here's how the news is developing:

July 28, 2024, 4:43 PM EDT

Netanyahu and Gallant to decide how to retaliate for Golan Heights attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were granted the authority Sunday to decide the manner and timing of a response to the alleged attack by Hezbollah on the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, according to the prime minister's office.

During a meeting in Tel Aviv, members of Israel's political-security cabinet gave Netanyahu and Gallant the authority to devise a plan to retaliate for the strike that killed 12 people, including children playing soccer, according to the statement from the prime minister's office.

"The members of the cabinet authorized the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense to decide on the manner of response against the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and when," according to the statement.

Hezbollah has denied involvement in the rocket attack. The Israel Defense Forces and the White House both blamed Hezbollah for the attack.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

July 28 , 2024, 1:41 PM EDT

White House blames Hezbollah for deadly rocket attack on Golan Heights

The White House on Sunday blamed Hezbollah for the rocket strike Saturday on Golan Heights that it said killed children playing soccer.

At least 12 people were killed in the weekend attack in Majdal Shams, a town in the Golan Heights, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

"We have been in continuous discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts since the horrific attack yesterday in northern Israel that killed a number of children playing soccer," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. "This attack was conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah. It was their rocket, and launched from an area they control. It should be universally condemned."

Hezbollah has denied involvement in the rocket attack in Majdal Shams. But the IDF said a Hezbollah rocket was used in the attack, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier Sunday that "every indication" points to Hezbollah as responsible for the strike.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

July 28, 2024, 12:35 PM EDT

Middle East Airlines delays flights following Israeli strike on Lebanon

Lebanon's flagship air carrier, Middle East Airlines, delayed departures of several inbound flights to Beirut on Sunday, the airline announced.

The decision by Middle East Airlines came after the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday that the military struck targets "deep inside" Lebonnon overnight. The IDF attack in Lebanon unfolded a day after a rocket strike killed 12 people in Majdal Shams, a town in Golan Heights.

Hezbollah denied involvement in the rocket attack in Majdal Shams, but IDF officials claim it was a Hezbollah rocket that hit a sports field, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "every indication" points to Hezbollah as being responsible for the strike.

Middle East Airlines said it delayed the departures of six inbound flights to Beruit that would normally land at night. The flights are now scheduled to land during the day on Monday, the airline said.

Meanwhile, Royal Jordanian Airlines also told ABC News it is considering rescheduling a flight from Amman to Beirut to early Monday morning.

-ABC News' Ghazi Balkiz

