TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray left Sunday’s start against Toronto without throwing a pitch after feeling discomfort in his right groin while warming up for the bottom of the first inning.

The Rangers, who got just two outs from starter Michael Lorenzen in Saturday’s 7-3 loss, brought in right-hander Jonathan Hernández to pitch in Gray’s place.

“It’s the worst,” Gray said of his early exit. “It feels like a bad dream. It’s ridiculous. Just knowing the situation going in, knowing the team needed a big game from me. To not even be able to throw a pitch, it’s devastating. It’s awful.”

Gray was on the 15-day injured list from May 22 until June 7 because of a mild right groin strain but said this injury felt different than the previous one. He first felt pain warming up in the bullpen but tried to start the game anyway.

“I just wanted to try to see if I could get through it,” Gray said. “I couldn’t really get my leg up off the ground trying to warm up.”

Gray came in 5-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 20 games. He’d gone 2-0 with a 3.57 ERA in four July appearances, three of them starts. The 10-year veteran is in his third season with the Rangers. He left Colorado to sign a four-year contract with Texas following the 2021 season.

Hernández (3-1) allowed a two-run home run to Daulton Varsho in the first and gave up five runs in 2 1/3 innings before being replaced by lefty Jacob Latz, who got four outs and allowed one run.

Lorenzen took over for Latz in the fifth on Sunday and retired the side on 14 pitches. The right-hander pitched the final four innings, allowing one run and three hits.

Bochy said Lorenzen came to him and volunteered to pitch after Gray exited.

“I can’t say enough about what he did,” Bochy said. “That’s quite a job he did to pick us up.”

Lorenzen threw 40 pitches Saturday before being replaced, then threw 55 on Sunday.

Excluding openers, Lorenzen is the first Rangers pitcher to pitch on consecutive days and make at least one start since right-hander Roger Pavlik did it on Aug. 14 and 15, 1992. Pavlik started and lasted just 1/3 of an inning the first day, then pitched an inning of relief on the second.

