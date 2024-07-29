Today is Monday July 29, 2024
Rangers acquire catcher Carson Kelly from Tigers for 2 minor leaguers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired catcher Carson Kelly from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for two minor leaguers on Sunday night.

Kelly, who will likely back up Gold Glove winner Jonah Heim, batted .240 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 60 games for the Tigers this season. For his career, he has a .224 average with 52 home runs and 199 RBIs over parts of nine seasons with St. Louis, Arizona and Detroit.

The Tigers received catcher Liam Hicks and right-hander Tyler Owens in the deal. Hicks was hitting .260 with four homers and 33 RBIs over 80 games with Double-A Frisco this season, and Owens was 2-0 with a 2.80 ERA and eight saves in 26 appearances for Frisco.

The defending World Series champion Rangers, third in the AL West, are coming off a three-game sweep at Toronto this weekend and open a three-game series at St. Louis on Monday night.



