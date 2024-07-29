Patriots DT Christian Barmore out indefinitely due to blood clots

July 29, 2024

By MIKE REISS

July 28, 2024

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots over the weekend and was treated at Mass General Brigham, the team announced.

In a statement, the team said its “principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing” while noting there is no timetable for his return.

“We know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery,” the team said in its statement.

Barmore’s agent, Nicole Lynn, also thanked Patriots athletic trainer Jim Whalen for “his absolute diligence and care over the last couple of days.”

On Instagram later Sunday, Barmore wrote: “Thank you everyone for all the support, thoughts, and prayers. I’ll be back soon.”

In 2019, longtime Patriots center David Andrews missed the season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. He returned to play in 2020. Andrews, 32, enters his 10th season with the team this year.

Barmore, who turned 25 on Sunday, is entering his fourth season with the Patriots after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama.

In April, the Patriots signed him to a four-year contract extension with a maximum value of $92 million, including $41.8 million in guaranteed money.

As the contract reflects, the Patriots view the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Barmore as a rising star. A native of Philadelphia, Barmore has played in 44 regular-season games (11 starts), totaling 133 tackles,12.5 sacks and 9 pass deflections.

Barmore is coming off a season in which he led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks and totaled 13 tackles for a loss, as he was emerging into an all-around lineman who had gained the trust of coaches to both stop the run and rush the passer.

He is projected to start next to eight-year veteran Davon Godchaux this season.

With Barmore absent, the Patriots will now see who surfaces from a group that includes veterans Armon Watts and Daniel Ekuale and younger players Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Sam Roberts, Trysten Hill and Josiah Bronson.

