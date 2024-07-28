Rafael Nadal wins in Olympic singles and will play rival Novak Djokovic on Monday

PARIS (AP) — The fans’ first standing ovation for Rafael Nadal occurred when he wasn’t even in their presence, merely an image shown on a video screen as he waited in a stadium hallway to walk out on the court used for the Paris Olympics and the French Open, a tournament he made his domain.

They stayed on their feet, some applauding, some raising their phones to capture images of the moment when he emerged and stepped on the red clay so familiar to him. Chants of “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!” rang out at various times, and plenty of red-and-yellow Spanish flags flapped in the stands, as Nadal beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round Sunday to set up a blockbuster showdown against rival Novak Djokovic at the Summer Games.

“It’s been always super special to play against Novak, no? No doubt about that. But the difference is normally we have been playing for finals or for semifinals. This,” the 38-year-old Nadal said with a chuckle, “is a second round.”

Monday afternoon’s match, scheduled to be the second of the day in Court Philippe Chatrier, will be the 60th meeting between this pair of greats, more than any other two men have played against each other in the sport’s Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, leads the head-to-head series 30-29, and his 24 Grand Slam titles make him the only man in tennis history with more than Nadal’s 22.

Djokovic had knee surgery in June after tearing his meniscus during the French Open in early June but recovered quickly — and well — enough to reach the Wimbledon final two weeks ago before losing to Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal, meanwhile, has dealt with a series of injuries the past two seasons, including hip surgery in 2023, and his right thigh was taped Sunday. He needed a finger on his right hand treated by a trainer in the third set against Fucsovics.

“Every single match that I played against Novak — almost every single match — I arrived with a different situation (than) I am (in) today. So that makes the match more difficult for me. And more unpredictable,” Nadal said. “But I always have hope, I always believe, and I’m going to give my best.”

Nadal made a last-minute decision to remain in the singles bracket, a day after he won in doubles with partner Alcaraz and said he wasn’t sure if he would participate in both events.

“It’s always amazing when they play each other,” said Stan Wawrinka, whose three Grand Slam titles all came via wins against Nadal or Djokovic in the finals. “Two legends of the sport. It’s going to be special, that’s for sure.”

