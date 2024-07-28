Today is Sunday July 28, 2024
Nats OF Jesse Winker joins Mets for playoff run

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2024 at 5:25 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets acquired outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals on Saturday, adding a left-handed bat in their push for the playoffs.

Winker learned of the trade during the Nationals’ 14-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. The teams did not immediately release terms of the trade, which was first reported by ESPN.com.

“Obviously there was rumblings and I was just kind of told during the game that I was traded,” Winker said after singling twice and driving in a run. “It was really that simple.”

Winker, an All-Star with Cincinnati in 2021, rebuilt his career with the Nationals after receiving an invitation to spring training. He came into Saturday night’s game with a .372 on-base percentage, ranking eighth in the National League.

Winker is hitting .257 with 11 home runs and a career-high 14 stolen bases this season.



