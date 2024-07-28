Today is Sunday July 28, 2024
Multiple vehicle accident blocks traffic on I-20 outside of Lindale

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2024 at 5:15 pm
Traffic Alert: Multiple vehicle accident blocks traffic on I-20 outside of Lindale – The Lindale Police Department has confirmed there has been a multiple-vehicle crash that’s currently blocking eastbound traffic on Interstate 20 heading into Lindale. The wreck occurred around 4 p.m. near mile marker 551. Traffic is being diverted off I-20 and onto Highway 110. According to our news partner KETK, Lindale PD and the Lindale Fire Department are at the crash site. Details will be updated as information become available.



