Multiple vehicle accident blocks traffic on I-20 outside of Lindale

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2024 at 4:55 pm

LINDALE – The Lindale Police Department has confirmed there has been a multiple-vehicle crash that’s currently blocking eastbound traffic on Interstate 20 heading into Lindale. The wreck occurred around 4 p.m. near mile marker 551. Traffic is being diverted off I-20 and onto Highway 110. According to our news partner KETK, Lindale PD and the Lindale Fire Department are at the crash site. Details will be updated as information become available.

