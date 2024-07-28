Today is Sunday July 28, 2024
NET Health is hosting back-to-school health clinics

TYLER – The Northeast Texas Public Health District, NET Heath, is hosting several back-to-school health and vaccination clinics until Aug. 13. The NET Immunizations Coalition is helping East Texas students by giving them backpacks with school supplies, vaccinations, blood pressure checks and eye exams.

The following clinics will be held across East Texas in the coming weeks:

Thursday, Aug. 1
Tyler ISD School is Cool at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3
Fuzion Back to School Event at Green Acres Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chapel Hill ISD Back to School Expo from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
North Tenneha Church of Christ at 1701 North Tenneha Avenue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7
Whitehouse Jr. High School – start time and location to be determined.

Saturday, Aug. 10
Winona ISD – start time and location to be determined.

Monday, Aug. 12
Whitehouse Jr. High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13
Arp ISD – start time and location to be determined.

To get more information, visit NET Health online.



