Kevin Durant, LeBron James key U.S. rout in Olympics opener

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2024 at 1:52 pm

LILLE, France (ESPN) — Kevin Durant is happiest when he’s playing basketball. And when he’s playing basketball, Durant is happiest when he’s thriving for Team USA.

Already the most decorated and accomplished player in national team history, Durant added another volume to his tremendous Olympic record with a brilliant performance in Team USA’s 110-84 victory over Serbia in a pivotal pool play game Sunday.

Cleared to play less than an hour before the game after missing a month with a calf injury, Durant made an instant and dramatic impact as he nailed his first eight shots, five of them 3-pointers, in a 23-point masterpiece.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr was extremely cautious in bringing Durant back after a calf injury had been a precursor to his Achilles tear in 2019.

Durant was the fifth player Kerr brought off the bench in the first quarter, and it happened with Serbia playing well and ahead 19-14. It was just the fourth time in Durant’s pro career and first time in his Team USA career that he has come off the bench.

But then that trademark sweet jumper was again on display on an Olympic floor, time after time ripping through the net. Durant, who had been frustrated going through his slow recovery watching his star-studded teammates try to gain some chemistry, shed all his worries and couldn’t contain his smiles.

Bang went 3-pointer after 3-pointer, with the well-drilled and usually tightly focused Serbia defense making the cardinal sin of losing Durant. After each splash, Durant’s teammates bounced on the bench as they knew how anxious he’d been to rejoin them.

Kevin Durant, who is bidding to become the first four-time Olympic men’s basketball gold medalist, made his first eight shots, including five 3-pointers, en route to 23 points in the United States’ 110-84 rout of Serbia on Sunday. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

At the buzzer of the first half, Durant made yet another jumper, this time falling on his back into the American bench, off a laser beam feed from LeBron James, kicking off a celebration that marked the highest moment of this group’s month together.

With Durant on the floor, Team USA was a brilliant +17 in the first half.

James was far more than just the supporting player on that play. He served as the counter to Durant’s offensive fastball throughout the game.

“That was the best game we’ve played so far,” James said.

Acting as the primary offensive initiator, James was the quintessential leader that he’s fashioned himself to be for this roster. He did whatever the team needed whether it was set up teammates, seek opportunities in transition or look for his own shot.

“Whatever it takes,” James said. “It’s going to be somebody different every day. And we have that type of firepower.”

James and Durant combined to make their first 14 shots, seven of them from 3-point range for 35 points. James, who had 21 points, also finished with nine assists and six rebounds in a command performance that slowly broke Serbia, a team that has gold medal aspirations.

The Americans, who shot just 35% on 3-pointers in their five warmup games, were red-hot from 3-point range, with Durant and James leading the way. They made 9 of their first 13 attempts and 17-of-30 for the game.

Jrue Holiday was also very effective for the U.S., playing strong perimeter defense and sneaking into gaps on offense, scoring 15 points. Devin Booker nailed four 3-pointers, scoring 12.

Nikola Jokic led Serbia with 20 points.

“Very, very important to get off to a good start in this tournament because every game is so big,” said Stephen Curry, who scored 11 points in his Olympic debut. “… KD was unbelievable in the first half and gave us a huge boost, and our defense in the second half opened the game up.”

