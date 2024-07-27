Today is Saturday July 27, 2024
$15M upgrade to East Texas rail line to create hundreds of jobs

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2024 at 8:57 pm
M upgrade to East Texas rail line to create hundreds of jobsRUSK COUNTY – NET RMA, The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority announced a $15 million infrastructure project that will soon begin to revitalize the Henderson Overton Branch rail line. According to our news partner KETK, this project was financed by an $8.48 million federal grant. This grant was then matched by investments from private partners. Hundreds of job are expected to be created by this project.

Highlights of this rail line upgrade include:
Rebuilding transload zones in Overton and Henderson to support increased industrial activity.
Expanding track splits to accommodate more rail traffic.
Upgrading the switch to the Union Pacific mainline, which has not been modernized in over a century.

Glenn Green, Executive Director of NET RMA said, “This $15 million project is a direct result of NET RMA’s commitment to fostering economic development in East Texas rural communities. By investing in this rail line, we are not just building infrastructure but we are also building a better future for Rusk County and the surrounding areas.”



