French train networks partially restored after sabotage attack

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2024 at 11:10 am

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

(PARIS) -- Services to the French rail networks have been partially restored following Friday's sabotage attack ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony.

Crews worked through the night amid inclement weather to restore service to all the lines affected by the attack. The rail company is aiming to get service fully restored by Monday.

No arrests have been made nor have suspects been identified in the arson attack on the railway system.

Most train lines were running with delays after the fires and at least 800,000 people have been affected, according to a statement from France's rail network, according to France's state-owned railway network SNCF.

The fires started to be reported at 4 a.m. local time on Friday, SNCF said. Trackside signal boxes were set on fire and cables on the lines had been cut, which caused major disruptions in the north and east of France, according to SNCF.

SNCF said it had increased security along all lines with 1,000 workers and 50 drones.

