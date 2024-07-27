FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Anderson County

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2024 at 5:56 am

ANDERSON COUNTY – FEMA opened a disaster recovery center Friday for those affected by severe weather in Anderson County April 26 to June 5. The center is located at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex at 703 N. Mallard St. suite 103 and 103a. According to our news partner KETK, the DRC will be open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. FEMA employees are available at the center to help any affected individuals who need to apply for storm damage assistance from Hurricane Beryl or any other recent storm. Anyone affected can also apply through FEMA online. To locate your nearest disaster recovery center click here.

