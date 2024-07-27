Today is Saturday July 27, 2024
Marshall PD arrest two in drive-by shooting

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2024 at 5:40 am
MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department said that two people were arrested Thursday after a driver-by shooting. According to our news partner KETK, operators received a call from someone who said that they were shot at late Thursday night on East Bowie Street, near Albert Street intersection. When police arrived at the scene, they found no one was injured.

The two identified suspects in the shooting are, 18-year-old Abdiel Vences and Jordan Hernandez, 17. Both are in the Harrison County Jail. Vences is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information and possession of marijuana .



