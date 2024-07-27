Today is Saturday July 27, 2024
ktbb logo


Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman scratched, returning to Los Angeles to be with family

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2024 at 4:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the Dodgers starting lineup for Friday night’s game at Houston and will return to Los Angeles to be with his family, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts did not detail the reason said there was no timetable for when Freeman will rejoin the team.

Freeman is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Cavan Biggio replaced him at first base,



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC