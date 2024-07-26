Dan Patrick calls Kamala Harris ‘queen of DEI,’ bucking party leaders

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2024 at 2:37 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, bucking guidance from Washington Republicans, called Vice President Kamala Harris — the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother — the “queen of DEI” in an interview Thursday. Patrick disparaged Harris’ rapid rise as the Democrats’ likely presidential nominee, calling it the result of diversity efforts. “She would be the queen of DEI if elected. She is DEI,” Patrick said to Chris Salcedo on Newsmax. Patrick is the chair of former President Donald Trump’s campaign in Texas and helped lead the effort to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Texas public universities in 2023.

Several Washington Republicans were quick to refer to the vice president as a “DEI hire” after she emerged as the top prospect to replace President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. In response, some Republican leaders such as House Speaker Mike Johnson have warned party members against alluding to Harris’ race or gender amid worries those attacks could push away key voters, including suburban women and people of color. “This election will be about policies and not personalities,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday after a private meeting of House Republicans. Patrick’s office did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment. Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas, have called the DEI attacks a dog whistle for racism. “One of the things that they continuously push … are these unwarranted attacks on anyone that is diverse in any way, and they try to pretend as if we don’t have credentials,” Crockett, who is Black, said Wednesday on MSNBC. Harris campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said Harris is focusing on the issues, not “B.S.” attacks.

Go Back