Today is Friday July 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2024 at 9:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Time Bandits: An 11-year-old history buff explores history’s greatest heists in the new series.

Netflix
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Did you miss the film in theaters earlier this year? The Paul Rudd-starring adventure movie is now available to watch on streaming.

The Decameron: The Black plague devastates Florence, Italy, in the new comedy series.

Élite: Say goodbye to the Spanish teen drama series as it finishes with its eighth and final season.

Max
Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose: Learn about the life and career of one of baseball’s most polarizing figures in the new docuseries.

Knox Goes Away: Michael Keaton directs and stars in the thriller about a hit man making amends before his dementia takes over.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC