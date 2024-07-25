Donald, just let Kamala say it.

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2024 at 6:02 pm

If Donald Trump wants to win the 2024 election, I have some advice for him. Let me explain.

Since President Biden’s withdrawal and the almost immediate coronation of Kamala Harris as his replacement, the media has shifted out of Dump Biden Mode and into Kamala Exaltation Mode. Where they once didn’t much care for her, they’re now painting her as a young, vibrant champion of democracy (while grandly indulging themselves in their identity politics fetish).

The media are going to be relentless in their depiction of Kamala Harris as something that she’s not and will never be: an experienced, successful, common sense person who will address the country’s problems with an eye toward improving the lives of ordinary people.

Kamala Harris is exactly none of that. She’s a radical California progressive.

But don’t take my word for it. Take hers.

Let’s start with the southern border.

KAMALA HARRIS: I am in favor of saying that we’re not going to treat people who are undocumented and cross the border as criminals. That’s correct.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/01-kamala-harris-illegal-immigrants-arent-criminals.mp3

You can just hear would be migrants from all over the world. ‘Oh, wait, I get free stuff and there’s now zero chance I’ll get in trouble? Here I come!’

Remember when Barack Obama said:

BARACK OBAMA: If you like your private health insurance plan you can keep it.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/02-barack-obama-if-you-like-your-insurance.mp3

He never actually meant that, but it sounded good. But Kamala isn’t even saying it.

INTERVIEWER: So, for people out there who like their insurance, they don’t get to keep it? KAMALA HARRIS: Well, listen, the idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don’t have to go through the process of going through an insurance company. Let’s eliminate all of that. Let’s move on.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/03-kamala-harris-eliminate-private-insurance.mp3

The 177 million Americans who are covered by private insurance are unlikely to move on happily.

Ms. Harris isn’t a fan of fossil fuels, but she positively detests fracking, even though heating and cooling for those low-income families she’s always going on about would be unaffordable without it.

KAMALA HARRIS: There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking. So yeah. And starting with what we can do on day one around public lands. Right?” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/04-kamala-harris-ban-on-fracking.mp3

As to those who stand to lose their jobs in the fossil fuel industry, Ms. Harris has a plan.

INTERVIEWER: What is the solution for voters who have jobs and interests in the fossil fuel industry? KAMALA HARRIS: Number one and number two, installation and maintenance of wind turbines and solar paneling.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/05-kamala-harris-transition-to-wind-and-solar-jobs.mp3

Ready jobs and you probably don’t even need a shovel.

Finally, this gem:

INTERVIEWER: People who are convicted in prison, like the Boston Marathon bomber, death row, people who are convicted of sexual assault, they should be able to vote? KAMALA HARRIS: I think we should have that conversation.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/06-kamala-harris-criminals-should-vote.mp3

Here’s my promised advice to Donald Trump. Don’t give Kamala Harris a nickname. Minimize talking about her.

Just round up clips like these – there are about a zillion of them – and let her do her own talking.

The campaign commercials and social media posts will practically make themselves.

Go Back