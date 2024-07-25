Netanyahu meets Biden amid political tensions, to speak with Harris later

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2024 at 3:21 pm

Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to discuss the U.S.-Israeli relationship amid tensions over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and a changing political landscape in the U.S.

"Welcome back, Mr. Prime Minister. We got a lot to talk about," Biden said in brief remarks shortly before cameras left the room.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seeking to succeed Biden, is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu later Thursday. She has been more outspoken than Biden about killed Palestinian civilians and called on Israel to allow in more humanitarian aid.

The meeting comes just hours after Biden, in an Oval Office address, told Americans that getting peace in Gaza -- ending the fighting between Israel and Hamas and freeing hostages -- is one of his top goals in his remaining six months in office. Netanyahu so far has resisted Biden's efforts, rejecting his calls for a cease-fire.

Netanyahu brought up their long relationship and other Israeli leaders Biden has known throughout his career.

"From a proud Jew Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel. And I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead on the great issues before us," Netanyahu said.

Biden reflected on that first meeting, joking, "I was only 12 then."

Other U.S. officials attending included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the president was going to press Netanyahu to help "close the gaps" with the peace deal that would return the Israeli hostages.

"We are closer now than we have ever been before," he said.

The meeting is the first time the leaders have come face-to-face since Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris' run.

Kirby said that both leaders would meet with American families of Israeli hostages.

Kirby would not comment on why Harris was meeting with Netanyahu later but noted that she had campaign events during the same time as Biden met with the prime minister.It also comes a day after Netanyahu addressed a joint meeting of Congress, which Harris did not attend, holding a previously scheduled campaign event instead.

The prime minister has praised Biden for "half century of friendship to Israel" and U.S. support following the Oct. 7 attacks.

"He rightly called Hamas 'sheer evil.' He dispatched two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to deter a wider war. And he came to Israel to stand with us during our darkest hour -- a visit that will never be forgotten," Netanyahu said in his speech to lawmakers on Wednesday.

The prime minister did not mention Harris. But he did he did laud former President Donald Trump for his support of Israel during his four years in office.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

The prime minister has called on the U.S. to provide bipartisan support for Israel during the conflict and urged leaders to, "Give us the tools faster and we'll finish the job faster."

"Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas' military capabilities and its role in Gaza and bring all our hostages home. That's what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less."

In May, Biden paused a shipment to Israel of unguided bombs citing concerns that they could be used on civilians.

Congress sent $26 billion in aid to Israel and provided humanitarian relief for people in Gaza in April as part of a foreign aid package.

About $4 billion of that was dedicated to replenishing Israel's missile defense systems. More than $9 billion of the total went toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back