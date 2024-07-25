Nevada man arrested for threatening Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Trump judge Juan Merchan

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2024 at 2:51 pm

James C Hooper/Getty Images

(LAS VEGAS) -- A Nevada man has been arrested after he threatened several government officials, including the New York judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial and the prosecutor who brought the case, according to an indictment unsealed in Las Vegas.

Spencer Gear, 32, allegedly made phone calls and sent emails to eight federal officials and three state employees, in which he threatened to assault and murder them.

The officials were referenced in the indictment by their initials.

In one phone call, Gear allegedly "threatened to kill A.B. and J.M.," referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan.

He pleaded not guilty to all 22 counts contained in the indictment, which charged him with threatening a federal official and transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure.

"The citizens we rely on to serve the public must be able to do their jobs without fearing for their lives," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. "The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts and threats of violence targeting public servants, and we will stop at nothing to find and bring to justice those responsible."

Gear was remanded into custody, and his trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 24.

If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

A spokeswoman for Bragg declined to comment, and a spokesman for the New York State Unified Court System could not immediately be reached for comment.

Robert Wells, the executive assistant director of the FBI National Security Branch, said the FBI "will not tolerate individuals who threaten government officials for doing their jobs and who create a climate of fear."

"As this case demonstrates, we will work with our partners to investigate and hold accountable all those who threaten or interfere with government officials as they carry out their duties," he said.

