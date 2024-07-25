Today is Thursday July 25, 2024
‘The Boys’ flying high: Season 4 finale scores 55 million viewers

July 25, 2024
Prime Video

The final episode of season 4 of The Boys may have been a downer, but it ended on a very high note.

ABC Audio has learned that the fourth installment of the show attracted 55 million viewers worldwide, according to Prime Video, and reached #1 in 170 countries.

Overall, viewership for the fourth season of the Emmy-nominated series based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's bestselling comic book series is up 20% versus the third.

Interestingly, for all the skewering the show did about American politics this season, 60% of the audience was in other countries, with strong performances in the U.K., Canada, Brazil, India, Germany, Italy, France, Mexico and Spain, according to the streamer.

