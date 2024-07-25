Council approves development of Lake Tyler Master Plan

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2024 at 12:47 pm

TYLER – On Wednesday, July 24, the City Council approved a contract for the development of the Lake Tyler Master Plan, which will consider the City’s current and future needs at Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East. The contract will total $449,275, and Halff Associates, Inc., was selected to provide the City with a comprehensive set of recommendations for the Master Plan. The Lake Tyler Master Plan will focus on areas like recreation and tourism, water quality, public safety, planning and development, and grant funding opportunities. Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East are owned and operated by Tyler Water Utilities and are treated as a single reservoir.

The City has not implemented a new Master Plan for Lake Tyler since April 2011. The official planning phase is scheduled to commence in August 2024. TWU will organize two public meetings and two stakeholder meetings in addition to creating surveys to understand the needs and opportunities for both lakes During the analysis portion of the schedule, environmental, water resources, and shoreline conditions will be assessed. The final Master Plan will be presented to Council for approval in August 2025.

