American Federation of Teachers rallies against HISD takeover

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2024 at 11:41 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that the American Federation of Teachers condemned the state takeover and backed the Houston local as union delegates from across the country meet in Houston this week. In a Wednesday rally at Discovery Green, union leaders reiterated their support for Houston and opposition to the state takeover, which reached its one-year mark with appointed leadership in June. The rally coalesces national support for the the district’s largest teachers union, the Houston Federation of Teachers, led by President Jackie Anderson who vocally opposes the district’s proposed $4.4 billion bond. The district said the bond would go largely to upgrading and rebuilding aging campuses, as well as co-locating schools to other existing campuses. Anderson brought up the bond to a chorus of boos from the crowd.

“And I don’t say ‘no.’ I say ‘hell no,'” Anderson said. She noted reports that began with Spectrum News reporting a charter school network founded by state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles charged its Texas schools fees that fed into a general fund that, in part, subsidized one of its Colorado schools. AFT’s Houston convention is also in the public eye with Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled to speak there Thursday, days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and backed Harris to be the Democratic Party nominee. The 1.8 million-member union was the first to endorse Harris for president Monday, according to a union statement. AFT President Randi Weingarten reiterated support for the Houston local, as it opposes the bond and takeover. She decried Gov. Greg Abbott’s push for school vouchers that would put public dollars toward students attending private and charter schools. “What’s going on in Houston is really despicable and duplicitous,” Weingarten said. “Before the takeover, Houston’s schools were on the ascendancy. They had a really good superintendent. They were making progress in every one of the measures that these testing-maniacal people had put in their place.”

