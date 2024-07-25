Teen dead following ‘thwarted burglary’

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2024 at 11:41 am

LONGVIEW — A 17-year-old is dead and another minor is injured after an alleged “thwarted burglary.” According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress on Mahlow Drive around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said that they found a 17-year-old male inside the residence with life-threatening injuries. Police said that the 17-year-old was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Longview PD said that “it was determined he was the suspect that unlawfully entered the home.”

Shortly after arriving on the scene, officers were notified that another juvenile arrived at a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, and after investigation it was “determined the juvenile was associated with the incident on Mahlow Drive,” police said.

Longview PD said that the juvenile was treated, released from the hospital and then detained at the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

Go Back