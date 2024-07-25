Man shot, injured at Pennsylvania Trump rally released from hospital

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2024 at 9:52 am

Dutch Family

(NEW YORK) -- One of the two men shot and injured in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has been released from the hospital, officials said.

David Dutch, 57, was discharged on Wednesday, Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh said.

Dutch was shot in the chest and liver and was initially in a medically induced coma after the shooting, according to the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania.

Dutch is a former Marine who serves as commandant of his Marine Corps League detachment, the organization said.

"David and our entire family are especially grateful to all the first responders and medical professionals who saved his life, including the Life Flight and trauma surgical teams," his family said in a statement last week. "We also offer our deepest condolences and prayers for the other victims of this tragic event and their families."

The second man who was shot and injured, James Copenhaver, 74, remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to Allegheny General Hospital.

"Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care," his family said in a statement last week. "Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all."

The man killed at the Trump rally, firefighter Corey Comperatore, died shielding his family from the gunfire, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Comperatore, 50, leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back