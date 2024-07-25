Rangers sign their first 17 draft picks, including first-rounder Malcolm Moore from Stanford

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed their first 17 draft picks, including first-rounder Malcolm Moore.

Moore, a catcher out of Stanford, was the 30th overall pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft, which was held during the All-Star festivities hosted by the Rangers. The team announced the signings Wednesday, eight days after the draft ended.

Texas introduced Moore before their game against the Chicago White Sox, after he had taken batting practice with the Rangers. He got a $3 million signing bonus.

Tennessee outfielder Dylan Dreiling, the second-round pick, got a $1,287,600 bonus.

The Rangers also signed four undrafted free agents.

Moore is only the fourth catcher the Rangers have taken with a first-round pick, and the first since 2010. Only one of the previous three made it to the majors, that being Bill Haselman, the 23rd overall pick in 1987.

A left-handed hitter, Moore batted .288 with 31 home runs and 99 RBIs in 118 games over two seasons with Stanford. He led the Cardinal as a sophomore this year with 16 homers in 54 games, and had more walks (44) than strikeouts (35).

