Death of missing Tyler man ruled homicide

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 4:40 pm

TYLER — The cause of death for Jose Alejandro Perez, a Tyler man who was reported missing in April, has been confirmed as homicide according to our news partners at KETK. According to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas, Perez’s manner of death was ruled as “homicide violence including chop/blunt force injuries and neck compression.” Perez initially went missing on April 26 from the Towne Oaks Apartments off Old Bullard Road in Tyler where his mother had last seen him.

Officers reportedly discovered his vehicle at Autumn Glen apartments off Hollytree Drive in Tyler, about a mile-and-a-half from his last known location.

By May 5, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 3:40 p.m. where the caller indicated human remains may have been located in the area of 15400 block of FM 346 East between Troup and Whitehouse.

The remains were taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences and on May 15, the Tyler Police Department said the remains belonged to Perez.

