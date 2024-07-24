SPCA of East Texas welcomes new Executive Director

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 2:44 pm

TYLER – The SPCA of East Texas welcomed a new Executive Director last week. According to our news partner KETK, Emily Heglund comes from Athens where she served as executive director for the TVCC Foundation in Athens for the past three years and worked as executive director of CASA Trinity Valley prior to that. Heglund will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of the SPCA of East Texas, their rescue and adoption program and their SNIPPET Clinic. “I first became involved with the SPCA as a foster home in 2020,” Heglund said. “I know firsthand the incredible impact this organization Heglund has a degree in news-editorial journalism from Texas Christian University, and a certificate in Fund Raising Management from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University Indianapolis.

