Today is Wednesday July 24, 2024
‘Inside Out 2’ has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 1:00 pm
Disney/Pixar

The "Joy" buttons are being mashed in the minds of Disney executives, with the news that Inside Out 2 has just become the highest-grossing animated film in history. 

The Disney/Pixar hit's global take has passed the $1.46 billion mark, nudging out the previous record holder, 2019's Frozen II, which made more than $1.45 billion during its run. 

Deadline points out that Disney has seven of the top 10 animated films of all time on its resume, with five of those being collabs with Pixar.

Inside Out 2 was the first 2024 film to cross $100 million in its opening weekend back in June. The sequel features the voices of Amy PoehlerLewis BlackDiane Lane, Maya HawkeTony Hale and Paul Walter Hauser.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



