Today is Wednesday July 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Marvel Studios boss says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shows how Robert Downey Jr. could return to the MCU

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 12:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

In 2017, Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws for good with the Oscar-nominated Logan

However, as the story goes, he saw his buddy Ryan Reynolds' original Deadpool in theaters and started to feel he'd made a mistake, potentially shorting fans on their fan-favorite comics tag team. 

Fast forward to today, and Deadpool & Wolverine is headed to theaters Friday.

For Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, that proves anything is possible — including taking up Robert Downey Jr. on a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his Tony Stark's world-saving sacrifice in 2019's Avengers: Endgame

Although Downey was initially cool on the idea — and Feige told Vanity Fair he'd never "magically undo" Iron Man's Endgame's sacrifice — as reported, Downey had a change of heart

So has Feige, he tells Discussing Film, but there's a but. "How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we've been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine." 

He adds, "We're just proud that we ... have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh's appearance and starring role ... is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken."

Indeed, without giving away spoilers, Deadpool & Wolverine brings a veritable toy box full of superheroes back to the big screen, so as Feige says, " ... what's to come? We'll see."

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC